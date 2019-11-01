Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost will not be an issue since low temps will only drop to 40-degrees. Today will start out sunny followed by increasing clouds and breezy during the afternoon. High temps will hover just below normal near 60-degrees. A weak cold front will bring mostly cloudy skies tonight along with a slight chance of rain. Low temps near 40-degrees under overcast skies.
Sunny (Tuesday/Election Day) and less breezy as high temps reach the mid-50’s. Colder Tuesday night as lows dip into the mid-30’s.
An area of low pressure will bring rain Wednesday night through at least Thursday morning. High temps will reach the upper 50’s Wednesday then cool into the upper 40’s on Thursday. Rain totals ½ to 1-inch through the period but severe weather is not expected.
