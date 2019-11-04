Beshear stops in Owensboro, Henderson Sunday ahead of Election Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Election day is right around the corner and the Kentucky governor’s race is heating up.
Democratic Candidate Andy Beshear was in Henderson and Owensboro Sunday, making his last push before the big election on Tuesday.
He made his last stops with the entire Democratic slate. At the stop in Henderson, the slate spoke to a crowd of people.
Beshear tells us he thinks they’re ready for election day.
“We see an energy out there that is ready for a new governor," Beshear said. "One that leads with decency, that would never engage in bullying and name-calling, and I believe the people of Kentucky are going to do what Matt Bevin always talks about, vote their values and not their party.”
Governor Bevin also made campaign stops this weekend in eastern Kentucky.
