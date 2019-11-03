Sheriff: Man arrested after investigating reported gunshots

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies arrested a 61-year-old man on Saturday after an investigation into a report of gunshots and a man waving a gun around.
According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Larry Banks, 61, Oakland City, is in jail on Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Resisting Law Enforcement.
The news release says a deputy and Oakland City Police Chief Tim Gains went to a home on East 125 South around 3:15 p.m. Saturday to investigate the reported gunshots. Once the deputy and the police chief arrived, they were asked to come inside the home where the incident happened.
The sheriff’s office says Banks began to resist arrest after speaking law enforcement. Once he was in custody, authorities continued investigating and took the gun.
According to the news release, Banks was given a breathalyzer test, which showed his BAC to be three times the legal limit. He was then taken to the Gibson County Jail and is being held on a $750 bond.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.