Mt. Vernon marching band going to state for second year in a row

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Marching Wildcats in Mt. Vernon made history Saturday night after going to the state finals for the second year in a row.
We spoke to Band Director Joe Stone who said it started with an early morning and lots of hard work, and it’s all that hard work that he says made this happen.
“Last year, we made school history because we got seventh place, which is the highest place we had ever gotten in state finals in school history, and this year, we’re doing it back to back, which is very exciting," said Stone.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.