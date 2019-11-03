Chilly first week of November

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have some rain and cooler-than-normal weather in store for the first week of November.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a few occasional clouds mixed in. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 30s by Monday morning.
Monday will be partly cloudy and a little breezy at times with winds out of the southwest at around 6 to 14 mph. However, that breeze will push slightly warmer air into the Tri-State, so our temperatures will top out around 60°, which is probably as close as we will get to the average high of 62° this week.
A weak cold front may bring us a few light showers overnight Monday night into very early Tuesday morning, but it looks like most of us will stay dry. As that front moves out, Tuesday will be mostly sunny but cooler with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds and rain chances return Wednesday afternoon and continue through the night and into Thursday as a low pressure system travels to our north and its associated cold front swings through the Tri-State. That cold front will also cause another drop in our temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s Wednesday but will only make it into the upper 40s Thursday.
As that colder air continues to filter in from the north, our temperatures will drop into the low 30s by Friday morning, but it looks like the rain will move out Thursday night, so I do not expect to see any change over to snow. Friday will be mostly sunny but cold with high temperatures in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.
