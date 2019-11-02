Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights set up starts in Garvin Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Garvin Park was filled with volunteers Saturday morning to help set up for this year’s Fantasy of Lights.
This year will feature more than 60 displays. More than half of those have been transformed with LED lights, making them even brighter.
Two new displays will join the lineup, one adding to the zoo scene, and the other display is entirely new that brings animation to the mix.
Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will also have two new special events with Santa and the Polar Bear Express.
The Fantasy of Lights will start on Thanksgiving day and go through New Years Day.
For more information on the Fantasy of Lights, including special event dates and prices, click here.
