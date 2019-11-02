Princeton mayoral candidates make pitch for your vote

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be a new mayor in town. That much is known. But who will it be?
Republican Greg Wright is vying for the position, focused on housing and health.
“Implementing a community-wide YMCA would be a huge thing I would like to happen,” said Wright.
Democrat Dan Beard is also fighting for the job, hoping to bring the community together.
“A lot of people in the primary, their main concern was the council and the mayor not working together, so working together is what it takes to get stuff done,” said Beard.
Both candidates believe they deserve your vote.
“I’ve worked for seven different mayors, five different clerk treasures, and 11 different city councils, so I kind of have an idea of what it takes to work with people,” explained Beard.
“Just look at the past record, me as a council member and some of the things we’ve done we’ve got huge infrastructure projects we’ve started,” said Wright.
But only one can be your next Princeton Mayor.
“I’ve been born and raised in Princeton, and realized that someday I’d like to do that job,” said Wright.
“I’m a conservative, I’m a Christian and I’m a Democrat and I’ve got five grandbabies," stated Beard. "If people vote party I don’t have a chance, but if they vote for the person then I’m your man.”
Voting is Tuesday, November 5.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.