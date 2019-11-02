Police: Man arrested after person reports vehicle driving on sidewalk

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A 24-year-old driver, whose BAC was almost twice the legal limit, was arrested early Saturday after a call to police saying someone was driving all over the road and on the sidewalk.
According to the Jasper Police Department, Caleb Hundley, 24, of Jasper, was pulled over around 10:30 a.m. by an officer on Mill Street. After being taken to the police station, a test showed Hundley’s BAC was .145 percent.
Police say Hundley was then taken to the security center where a plastic bag filled with methamphetamine was found inside his sock.
The 24-year-old was arrested for OVWI, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking into a correctional facility.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.