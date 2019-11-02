Former Dem. chairman sends political fliers attacking 2 council members up for re-election

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In only four nights the polls will be closed, and elections returns will be rolling in.
Thousands of Evansville residents have received mailers from one prominent democrat bashing two democratic candidates running for re-election to city council.
Attorney Scott Danks says he’s the one responsible for the mailers. Council members Jonathan Weaver and Missy Mosby are the targets of the attack.
They are not happy. In fact, Weaver has filed a complaint against Danks and is considering legal action.
Danks is a former chairman of the local democratic party who once served as city council attorney.
“They’re just not good for the city or the people they represent,” Danks said. “Anyway, I’ve spoken my peace and the people can do with that whatever they want.”
Danks says he stepped down from leading the democratic party for two reasons. The first reason was time.
"But a significant factor, too, is that I just felt greasy, that as the party chairman, I would have to endorse these two individuals,” Danks recalled.
Jonathan Weaver is running for re-election to his at-large position.
Danks says about 6,000 residents across Evansville (about a thousand in each ward) received a mailer saying “abuser” with Weaver’s photo.
Danks is accusing Weaver of being the most verbally abusive person he’s ever met.
"Weaver is a time bomb just ticking to go off and, in fact, it does go off you just never know when,” Danks told 14 News.
Weaver, in a statement, told us, “I have never faced any criminal charges related to domestic abuse or violence, or been convicted of any crimes,” Weaver wrote Friday. “It’s disheartening that my former attorney would stoop to this level of unprofessionalism,” Weaver added.
In the 2nd Ward Councilwoman, Missy Mosby faces Natalie Rascher.
Danks tell us a separate postcard was sent to about 3,000 people living within those boundaries, claiming Mosby does little for constituents but has done a lot for herself.
“The first thing on her mind is, ‘how am I going to benefit,’ not how is the 2nd ward going to benefit, how are the people I represent going to benefit, how is the city of Evansville going to benefit,” Danks stated. “She wants to know what is in it for her.”
Mosby says she doesn’t own the Hummer or boat and that they belong to her boyfriend.
She wrote on Facebook Thursday: “I believe Evansville is better than this and voters will not stand for lies and sexist attacks. I am proud of my record as your city council member.”
Meanwhile, her opponent is Natalie Rascher, who Danks says he’s never met, sent a statement which read in part she had “no knowledge” of the mailer nor did she condone it.
We also reached out to the current chair of the democratic party, Edie Hardcastle, who says the party stands behind and supports each of their candidates.
"They’re mudslinging and we’re going to stay out of the mud,” Hardcastle said. “We’re not going to get down with the dogs and get dirty.”
Weaver added they feel strongly enough about their position, that they filed a request for investigation with the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission.
They’re also considering further legal action.
