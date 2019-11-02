Affidavit: Witness says victim stabbed after Amazon Fire TV Stick dispute

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 32-year-old man is in jail after a witness told police the suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute over an Amazon Fire TV Stick.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Mark Lehman, 32, of Evansville, was arrested on Friday for Battery - Committed with a Deadly Weapon.
The affidavit says police were called to the 3900 block of Covert Avenue not long after 7 p.m. Friday for an assault. When officers arrived they spoke to a witness, who says Lehman came into the apartment and stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, the witness told police the stabbing incident was over an Amazon Fire TV Stick.
The condition of the victim nor the severity of the wounds was mentioned in the report.
Lehman was arrested and is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
