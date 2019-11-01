62 trees planted along Fulton Ave. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID), in partnership with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility and Keep Evansville Beautiful, say there is a new landscaped entry into Downtown Evansville.
Crews have planted 62 trees along Fulton Avenue between the Pigeon Creek Greenway Passage and the existing fence at the Mulzer Crushed Stone gravel yard.
The landscaping project continues south along Fulton Avenue, from the intersection at NW 2nd Street/Ohio Street, ending near the curve where Fulton becomes Riverside Drive.
“Almost 20,000 vehicles cross this point and hundreds use the Greenway through this area daily,” said EID President Josh Armstrong. “We know that beautifying this space will create positive impressions of Downtown Evansville for residents, workers, visitors and commuters alike. The landscape area will frame views of Evansville’s historic LST 325 tank landing ship and the new LST Visitors Center as well.”
“Keep Evansville Beautiful has been a great partner to work with in making our region more attractive to residents and visitors to the downtown area, and we look forward to expanding our collaboration through the efforts of the Economic Improvement District,” said Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Deputy Director Mike Labitzke. “This expanded partnership brings in experts to help us adhere to the tree mitigation requirements set by the Tree Advisory Board, while allowing our project contractors to focus on their core competencies of building utility infrastructure. In the end, we get tree experts mitigating trees at a lower cost than our prime contractor would charge.”
“While tree mitigation is required, the EID has leveraged our rate-payers’ assessments to create a more landscaped approach for this entry into Downtown Evansville,” said Armstrong.
Officials say the project includes several species of deciduous and evergreen trees, ground prep, drainage grading, and fresh mulch.
