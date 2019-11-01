Touchdown Live Sectional Scoreboard, Week 11

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It was the sectional semifinal round for Indiana while the regular season wrapped up for Kentucky teams.
We followed 21 total games across the Tri-State on Friday. Click the links below for game highlights.
1) Castle vs Bloomington North
2) North vs Bloomington South
4) Vincennes Lincoln vs Brown County
5) Ohio County vs Butler County
6) Warren East vs Daviess County
8) Breckinridge County vs Hancock County
12) Webster County vs McLean County
14) Perry Central vs North Central
15) Southridge vs North Harrison
16) Forest Park vs North Knox
19) Edgewood vs Princeton
20) Calloway County vs Union County
21) North Daviess vs West Washington
