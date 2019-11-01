Temperatures Near Record Lows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Freeze Warning until 10:00 a.m.
The coldest air of the season has plowed in behind a monster cold front. Temperatures will nose-dive near record lows with temps dropping into the upper 20’s. Sunny and brisk today as high temps only reach the upper 40’s which is 15-degrees below normal. Mostly clear tonight and cold with lows dropping just below freezing.
Saturday will start with sunshine followed by partly sunny skies as temps struggle into the upper 40’s. Breezy during the afternoon with winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour. Slightly warmer Sunday as high temps sneak into the lower 50’s under sunny skies. Dry weather will remain until Tuesday when scattered rain develops.
