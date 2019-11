EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Friday lows dropped to 27 degrees, so we have had our killing freeze for the season. Sunny skies will stick around through the middle of next week. Temperatures will stay below normal through the weekend with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low to middle 30s. A gradual warming trend next week as highs climb to near 60 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Slight chance for rain by the end of next week.