Woman driving down street hit by gunfire, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called Friday to a shooting in the 600 block of E. Walnut Street.
Dispatchers say there was a report of shots fired outside of the Subway restaurant.
When our crew arrived on scene, police told us shots were fired from the parking lot of Memorial Baptist Church, and hit a woman who happened to be driving by.
Police don’t believe her injuries are life threatening.
According to an obituary, the funeral for Antonio Bushrod Jr. was going on at Memorial Baptist Church at the time.
Authorities say Bushrod was shot to death early Saturday morning.
Police say the shots were fired when a fight started after the funeral.
Officers say they pulled over a vehicle matching a description of one involved a short time later on Lincoln Avenue.
They say a gun was in the car.
The people inside the car where taken to headquarters for questioning.
Police say the investigation continues, and anyone with information should call EPD at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.