Night at the Old Courthouse raising money for clock and bell

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The clock and bell on the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse are a staple to downtown Evansville, but right now both are out of commission.
Vice President of the Old Courthouse Foundation Larry Bristow says the community has noticed.
“Anytime the clock doesn’t work," Bristow explains. "The bell doesn’t strike or the flag gets a little tattered, we get calls.”
The foundation is working to bring it back to life.
“What we’re looking at here is the strike mechanism to the old courthouse bell," Bristow says. "The bell is the original bell from the McShane Foundry and it’s dated 1890.”
A clock mechanism is busted so now it’s a matter of finding someone who is up to the job and money to fix it. That’s why the Old Courthouse Foundation is hosting a night at the old courthouse.
“This event is to not only to bring the public in to experience the Old Courthouse, all three floors in a way that the community has not ever had an invitation to," says Joelle Knight, who is heading up the event. "No way to enjoy it this way. But also all the funds raised go towards the ongoing restoration and preservation of the old courthouse.”
Hopefully, the clock can get ticking again so the history can continue to move along for years to come.
If you want to support the clock and bell you can buy tickets to Friday’s event by clicking this link. A $35 ticket gets you samples of craft beverages and artisan-style foods and a variety of local eateries and caterers.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on November 1 at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse.
