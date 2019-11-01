New Tech Institute takes on Sunrise School Spirit challenge

New Tech Institute takes on Sunrise School Spirit challenge
By Sean Edmondson and Shaelie Clark | November 1, 2019 at 6:21 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 10:33 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are nearing the end of Sunrise School Spirit Season 5, but before the excitement ends, we have two more schools ready to bring in those cans!

[ Click here for more Sunrise School Spirit ]

A new school joined our food drive this year: Evansville’s New Tech Institute.

It’s a big task for a school of 250 to take on, but they didn’t let their numbers stop them. They brought in 6,114 pounds of food!

New Tech is a project-based learning school so they work with a lot of hands-on projects. So, Sunrise School Spirit was right up their alley:

New Tech Institute takes on Sunrise School Spirit challenge, pt. 1
New Tech Institute takes on Sunrise School Spirit challenge, pt. 2
New Tech Institute takes on Sunrise School Spirit challenge, pt. 3
New Tech Institute takes on Sunrise School Spirit challenge, pt. 4

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.