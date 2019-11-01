New Tech Institute takes on Sunrise School Spirit challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are nearing the end of Sunrise School Spirit Season 5, but before the excitement ends, we have two more schools ready to bring in those cans!
A new school joined our food drive this year: Evansville’s New Tech Institute.
It’s a big task for a school of 250 to take on, but they didn’t let their numbers stop them. They brought in 6,114 pounds of food!
New Tech is a project-based learning school so they work with a lot of hands-on projects. So, Sunrise School Spirit was right up their alley:
