Jasper 8 Theatres sold to owner of Showplace Cinemas

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - SERVUS, Inc. announced they have sold Jasper 8 Theatres to North Park Cinemas, Inc.
“Since taking over theater operations in 1998, SERVUS has prided ourselves on bringing great entertainment opportunities to the Dubois County area with the Jasper 8,” says SERVUS’s Robert Ruckriegel. He continues “We’ve been friends with the Stieler family for over 4 decades and believe their reputation for great theater operations will continue to bring valued cinematic options to our area.”
North Park Cinemas, Inc. owns the Showplace Cinemas in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky.
SEVUS, Inc. officials say North Park Cinemas will be giving employment opportunities to all current Jasper 8 Theatres management and team members.
