Jasper QB wins Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live POTW

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - For the second week in a row, the winner of the Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live Player of the Week is a Jasper Wildcat.
Jasper quarterback Blake Mann takes the Week 10 crown with a whopping 20,000 votes.
The junior was incredible against Northview in the sectional opener: 4-5 through the air with 77 yards and two passing touchdowns plus 20 rushes for 208 yards on the ground and two more touchdowns.
It all goes down Friday in the Class 4-A Sectional between the Bears and Wildcats. Mann will look to lead his team to their first sectional title game since 2015.
“Our offensive line is doing a really good job at creating running lanes so props to them for working hard every single day in practice," explains Mann. "I just knew we had to play the best football we’ve played all year and that it would be a big game and that we’d have to compete, so I just had to work hard and I led us into the game and we came out with a win.”
“He’s a great runner, he throws the ball great effectively as well," Jasper Head Coach Tony Lewis says. "He sees things well he checks to certain things in our option game and that’s a great advantage as a coach to be able to kinda do a check with me and he kinda gets us lined up at the right thing, at the right play at the line of scrimmage.”
Kickoff between Central and Jasper is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT at Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.