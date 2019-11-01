HPD: Teens broke into Dollar General, stole energy drinks & candy

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Three teenagers are accused of breaking into a business in Henderson.
Police say officers responded late Wednesday night to an alarm at the Dollar General in the 1600 block of South Green St. They found the front door of the business busted out.
After checking the surveillance footage, police say they identified two boys, a 17-year-old and a 13-year-old, and a 14-year-old girl as the suspects. They say the teens stole candy and energy from the store.
When officers talked to the teens on Thursday, police say all three admitted to going into the business and stealing items.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.