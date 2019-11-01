Henderson Co. voting machines get checked ahead of election

Henderson Co., Ky. (WFIE) - In the Blue Grass State, it is a requirement that all voting machines get checked ahead of the election.
“What we’re doing is to make sure that there are no votes on the election machines that we’re using on election day, that all those vote totals say zero on the tapes," said Henderson County Clerk Renesa Abner.
They have to do this even if the voting machines are new. Henderson’s 14-year-old machines required too much maintenance.
“So fiscal court realized that need and they purchased all new machines for all of our forty-five precincts," said Abner.
And four days before the election, the County Clerk and election board are checking to make sure everything on election day goes smoothly.
But what’s different about these new machines for voters? County Clerk Abner says not much.
“They work basically the same," said Abner. “It’s a paper ballot system so the voter will still get the same paper ballot, it will still be used in a scanner. So they’re just gonna look different.”
To get voters to the polls to use these new machines, Henderson Area Rapid Transit will be offering free bus rides.
“The normal routes is the path they’re taking so there’s no additional routes being added but I believe most of the polling location should fall within the bus route," said City Project Manager Dylan Ward.
Here is a list of polling places in City precincts:
Audubon Heights: Family Life Center, Hyland Baptist Church, 1115 Letcher St. (main entrance)
Balmoral: Community Baptist Church, 1026 Pebble Creek Drive
East Bells: John F. Kennedy Community Center, 515 S. Alvasia St.
East Bend Gate: Bend Gate Elementary, 920 Bend Gate Road
East Fair: Knights of Columbus Hall, 1320 Smith Ave.
East Richardson: Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2601 U.S. 60-East
East Weaverton: Henderson County Training Complex, 298 Sam Ball Way
Frontier: Bend Gate Elementary, 920 Bend Gate Road
Grantwood: Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2601 U.S. 60-East
Harris: South Middle School, 800 S. Alves St.
Highlander: Henderson County Expo Center, 3099 Zion Road
Kavanaugh: Salvation Army, 1213 Washington St.
Kimmel: First United Methodist Church, 338 Third St.
Larue: Henderson County Expo Center, 3099 Zion Road
Newcomb: Louis Denton Shelter House in Atkinson Park
North Wolf Hills: Dayspring Church, 3001 U.S. 60-East
Pebble Creek: Community Baptist Church, 1026 Pebble Creek Drive
Pennyrile: Airline Baptist Church, 1942 Clay St.
Soaper: Airline Baptist Church, 1942 Clay St.
South Wolf Hills: Dayspring Church, 3001 U.S. 60-East
West Bells: John F. Kennedy Community Center, 515 S. Alvasia St.
West Bend Gate: Bend Gate Elementary, 920 Bend Gate Road
West Fair: Knights of Columbus Hall, 1320 Smith Ave.
West Richardson: Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2601 U.S. 60-East
West Weaverton: Countryview Baptist Church, 2067 Gregory Drive
Young: Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Main St.
