Gibson Southern looks for revenge against Heritage Hills

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills and Gibson Southern will meet once again after the still undefeated Pats took down the Titans 49-14 back in Week 6.
The Titans are no stranger to losing to Heritage Hills. Fans may remember last year when the Titans lost in the regular season to turn it around and come back late against the Patriots to advance to the sectional title game.
So the moral of the story is Friday’s game is anyone’s and Gibson Southern looks to learn from their mistakes this season in hopes of a semifinal victory.
“Stay more steady, ya know, trust my guys in the pocket, trust my lineman, trust my guys to get open, kinda stay relaxed stay calm and everything will work out,” says Quarterback Brady Allen.
“We can’t help them make plays and I felt that we helped them make plays the last time and then they made their own so we gotta do a much better job of controlling what we can," explains Head Coach Nick Hart. "It’s been a few years since we won a Sectional, it’s been too long, we’d love to get back and have a chance to do that next week but obviously there’s a really good team in our way so we’re gonna have to play our best game of the year tomorrow night to have a chance to do that.”
The rematch is Friday at Jack Jewell Field in Fort Branch.
The winner goes to the Sectional Championship game while the loser goes home.
Kickoff between undefeated Heritage Hills and Gibson Southern is slated for 7 p.m.
