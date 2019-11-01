Gibson Southern looks for revenge against Heritage Hills

“We can’t help them make plays and I felt that we helped them make plays the last time and then they made their own so we gotta do a much better job of controlling what we can," explains Head Coach Nick Hart. "It’s been a few years since we won a Sectional, it’s been too long, we’d love to get back and have a chance to do that next week but obviously there’s a really good team in our way so we’re gonna have to play our best game of the year tomorrow night to have a chance to do that.”