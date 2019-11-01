Evansville house fire began in fireplace, EFD says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire in Evansville Friday morning.
It happened around 6:50 at a home on the corner of Louisiana and 3rd Ave.
Fire officials tell us two people were inside the home, but they were able to make it out safely. Several pets inside the home also survived.
We’re told the fire was caused by a heating fire in a dilapidated firebox in the fireplace. The flames spread to the walls behind the chimney. EFD says the home sustained extensive fire damage to the roof, attic and first-floor living room and bedroom.
The Red Cross was called in to help three people displaced by the fire.
Fire officials say it’s important to get your fireplaces checked as we head into these colder nights.
“Whether it’s a wood fireplace, electric, gas, it’s always a good idea to have an annual inspection. Even if it’s your normal gas or electric, it helps you save on utilities, it’s running more efficiently. In this case, a wood burning fireplace, it is especially important to get inspections done. Because if the firebox or the chimney or the flue is not intact, it can be a very tragic outcome,” said Fire Chief Larson.
Officials say if you have an older home, it’s even more important to have those chimneys checked, as they were built during a time with different building codes.
