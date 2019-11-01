Evansville house fire began in fireplace, EFD says

“Whether it’s a wood fireplace, electric, gas, it’s always a good idea to have an annual inspection. Even if it’s your normal gas or electric, it helps you save on utilities, it’s running more efficiently. In this case, a wood burning fireplace, it is especially important to get inspections done. Because if the firebox or the chimney or the flue is not intact, it can be a very tragic outcome,” said Fire Chief Larson.