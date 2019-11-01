Deputies looking for women who have been tattooed by man indicted for rape

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County man has been indicted on a long list of charges.
Deputies say they found several pictures and videos of children and non-consenting adults on George Clapp’s electronic devices.
Authorities believe he has been giving tattoos to several people around the Tri-State, and they are asking for the public’s help to find any woman who he may have tattooed.
Clapp is in the Christian County Jail and was indicted on the following charges:
Rape 1st Degree Vic <12 (5 COUNTS)
Rape 1st Degree (5 COUNTS)
Promoting a Minor U/16 in a Sex Performance (10 COUNTS)
Possess/View Matter Portraying a Sex Performance by Minor (10 COUNTS)
Video Voyeurism (5 COUNTS)
Sexual Abuse Victim <12 (10 COUNTS)
Use of a Minor in a Sex Performance (10 COUNTS)
Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree
