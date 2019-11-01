Day of the Dead celebration happening this weekend in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A cultural celebration is happening this weekend in Henderson.
The very first public Day of the Dead Celebration will take place in Central Park on Saturday.
The Hispanic Holiday “Dia de Los Muertos” is a celebration of life where families remember loved ones who have died with music, food, and dancing. The day was celebrated privately for years, but now it’s being brought to the public.
“Everybody has somebody you know lost,” said Reyna Toribio. “I’m pretty sure everybody remembers them. This is a day special for them to celebrate their life.”
Organizers said they wanted to create a unique and engaging experience for the city, and also to promote inclusion and acceptance for the country’s growing Hispanic community.
Festival organizers say this celebration isn’t just important to share with other cultures, it’s also important to share with their children who were born here in the United States. 14-year-old Evelyn Arroyo says it gives her the chance to fully connect with her heritage.
“I was born here. I never got to experience it personally - going over there to Mexico and seeing what it’s really like,” Arroyo said. “I think this really is a touch of what it’s like over there in Mexico. I’m very proud and honored to show where I am and where I come from and what my heritage is.”
Organizers say they welcome everyone to come and learn more.
The celebration is from 4 to 7 p.m. at Central Park in Henderson.
