Wildcats prep for Bears in Class 4A Sectional semifinal

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana high school football post-season is well underway with the Sectional semifinal round kicking off Week 11 on Friday.
Over in Jasper, the Wildcats (6-3) are prepping for the Co-SIAC champs, the Central Bears (8-2), to come to town.
The Cats are on a bit of a hot streak through the second half of the season, with the teams’ last loss coming at the hands of Heritage Hills back in Week 4.
Led by Head Coach Tony Lewis in his first season with the program, Jasper hopes to punch its ticket to the Sectional title game for the first time since 2015.
“We wanna have a good year and finish off a great year for our senior group," said Coach Lewis. “We were fortunate enough to win the Big 8 and ya know it’s sectional time, championship time and we feel if we’re playing our best football then we’ll take our chances with anybody.”
Central and Jasper are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Jerry Brewer Alumni Stadium.
