Some Evansville residents say trash not being picked up

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some residents on South Norman Avenue tell us their trash should have been collected days ago, but it wasn’t.
“Last night when I got home, I cleaned out my car actually and then I was going to throw it away and take it back there," says S. Norman Avenue resident, Ellie. "Then I realized it was still full, I was like that’s weird,” said one resident.
Last week, a picket line at Republic Services was honored here in Evansville- stemming from labor issues with workers in Massachusetts.
That caused a few delays on Friday. Republic Services tells us that’s the extent of it with no lasting impact.
They say all of Monday’s collection routes were completed on time.
On the other side of Norman Avenue, people say that their trash was picked up on Wednesday, still delayed from the usual Monday pickup.
Republic Services also added that if any customers have issues with their trash collection, please call Republic’s customer service department.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.