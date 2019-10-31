Law enforcement watching areas with registered sex offenders

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Local law enforcement officers want to make sure your children are safe while out trick or treating.
They are asking that you look at your local sex offender registry before heading out.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will be paying close attention to the neighborhoods where registered sex offenders live. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says only registered sex offenders, who are on parole, cannot participate in trick or treating.
Those on the sex offender registry that are not on parole have the same rights as everyone else. They can give out candy, so law enforcement is reminding parents to stay aware.
“There are plenty of predators in our community that have not made their way to law enforcement yet," explains Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding. "So we don’t want people to think only because we have people on the registry you’re safe because you know who they are because there are certain people out there that haven’t been caught yet.”
Law enforcement will be out on Halloween doing checks on homes that are on the sex offender registry.
