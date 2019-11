EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The first hard freeze of the season will occur early Friday morning as the low slides down into the upper 20s. Mostly sunny on Friday with a high of 50...about 15 degrees below the normal high for this time of the year. A sunny and dry weekend, but colder than normal with highs near 50 through Sunday, then warming a bit next week. Next rain chances appear on Wednesday and Thursday.