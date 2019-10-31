Family of man who died after incident with EPD hires attorney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The family of a man, who died after being subdued by an Evansville police officer, has hired an attorney.
Mark Miller with Danks and Danks says the firm was hired to investigate the circumstances of 55-year old Edward Snukis’ death on September 13. Miller says the coroner’s autopsy report is expected to be released in the next few days.
Police say they responded to an Evansville car dealership after getting reports of a man found in a restricted area. When officers arrived, they say Snukis wouldn’t cooperate and punched an officer in the nose.
A second officer deployed a taser, but it didn’t stop him. Police say an officer used a closed fist to subdue him.
Snukis was unresponsive and CPR was performed until medics arrived. According to police, he died after being taken to the hospital.
