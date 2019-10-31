Temps don’t scare away trick-or-treaters from Boo in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The bone-chilling weather was not scaring away many trick-or-treaters from the 25th annual Boo in Boonville.
The town square was the hottest spot in Warrick County on Halloween despite frigid temps. You would think the bitter cold would keep trick-or-treaters at home, but one resident we talked to says she thinks the turn out was even better than last year.
“It’s fantastic, I love it," said one Boonville resident. "It’s one of the things it’s great where the community gets together and does something for the kids. It’s amazing.”
From Marvel superheroes to scary clowns to Disney princesses the costumes were on full display.
The 25th annual event brought out a wide range of ages too despite the wind that made temps feel below freezing.
Halloween is now the second-largest commercial holiday in the country. It comes after only Christmas.
Between decorations, candy, and costumes the average American spends more than $80 on Halloween every year.
One more fun fact as for producing pumpkins the Land of Lincoln leads the way. They devote 15,000 acres to gourd growing.
Their farms grow more than 500 million pounds of pumpkins every year.
