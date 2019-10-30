Man facing attempted murder charge after Mt. Vernon shooting

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Mt. Vernon.
According to Indiana State Police, the shooting happened early Wednesday morning, around 1 a.m., in a field south of West Elementary School. We’re told the victim then went to a different location and called 911.
The victim was taken to the hospital and has since been released.
State police say 36-year-old Terry Adams has been arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing and we’ll keep you updated.
