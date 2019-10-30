Red, White and Blue Picnic in Owensboro gives voters chance to hear from candidates

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s a week from election day, and several Kentucky candidates were in Owensboro Tuesday evening for the annual Red, White and Blue Picnic.
Every year, the political picnic is a chance for voters to hear from candidates from all parties.
On Tuesday, several candidates spoke outside the Daviess County Courthouse, including both the Republican and Democratic vying for lieutenant governor and state treasurer.
The Owensboro Chamber of Commerce hosts the event every year, hoping to help voters before they head to the polls.
“We’re a growing city, very vibrant, lots of changes happening, and we want to make sure that people know in Frankfort as they make laws and things by a that they consider the citizens and the businesses here in the Owensboro community," said Sharon NeSmith, chamber ambassador. "That’s why the chamber started this.”
