Chilly Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain returns today and Thursday with rain totals 1 to 3 inches. High temps will reach the upper 50’s during the afternoon.
With the passage of the front, windy and colder Thursday as high temps only reach the mid-40’s. Most of the rain will end by noon setting up windy and drier weather for the trick-or-treaters . Temps will sink into the upper 30’s Halloween evening with winds 15 to 25 miles an hour.
The coldest air of the season arrives Friday and remains through the weekend. Temps will nose-dive below freezing Friday morning with a hard freeze Sunday morning with temps dropping into the upper 20’s. Mostly sunny skies over the weekend as high temps only reach the upper 40’s.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.