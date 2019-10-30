Boonville set to take on Memorial in sectional semifinal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fridays are getting a lot more exciting these days as the IHSAA football playoffs are in full swing.
It’s sectional semifinal week and in Class 4A Boonville has a big-time opponent on Friday. The Pioneers will take on Memorial.
Boonville has won three straight after a mid-season loss thanks in part to tailback Devin Mockobee who has accounted for 572 yards in their last three games.
Now the Pioneers take on the Tigers who are trying to return to state for the third-straight year.
“I’d like to think that we’re playing our best football of the year right now,” said Boonville coach Darin Ward. “And we had a tough stretch through the middle part of the season, but we’ve made some adjustments, really looked at ourselves, and really improved our practice play and really been playing well of late.”
“I love ‘Mock’ man, I’ve played with him since first-grade," said Blake Goines, senior lineman. “He’s more of the make a guy miss and take it to the endzone. He’s really taken the responsibility of being that number one option.”
“It’s the biggest one of the year we’re gonna have, playing a SIAC school, they’re 8-1, we’re gonna have to have a very sound game, make sure we practice hard this week, and do everything we need to do, watch film, and all the little stuff, the little details and big things," said Devin Mockobee, junior tailback.
Boonville and Memorial play at 7 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.