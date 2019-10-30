Aces squeak past USI in overtime in exhibition game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The return of the USI, UE exhibition basketball game and it certainly lived up to all the hype.
The Aces and Eagles had to go to overtime to decide a winner. Ultimately, the Purple Aces came out of top 71-68.
Both teams were hoping for a hard-fought game that would help prepare them for the regular season and that’s exactly what they got, but needless to say, both sides had different opinions on how they played.
“Being the first time for the fans to see them and being in here and people in the seats, I think our guys wanted to put on a show, they were trying to make every home run pass, and there was just too much one-on-one basketball," said UE coach Walter McCarty. "It’s gonna be a great film session, and hopefully, our guys accept coaching.”
“I think our heads were a little too big going into the season, so I think we need a close game like that to set us straight, and just learn from all the mistakes we made we can clean it up before the season starts," said Aces guard Jawaun Newton.
“I really like our team. I think we showed some good things, but there’s obviously some things we need to clean up,” said USI coach Rodney Watson. “I liked our guard play, and I’m very nervous about that. I loved the way our guys battled for rebounds, a lot of positives.”
“We can most definitely battle. We played a good DI team, " said USI forward Emmanuel Little. "I don’t think we’re gonna see another team like that with that kinda length and athleticism, so it was good to play against them.”
Next up for the Aces is their home opener against Ball State on November 9.
USI has another exhibition game at Purdue on Friday.
