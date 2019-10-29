Town of Whitesville receives two grants

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple projects have been announced in western Kentucky, and the town of Whitesville is receiving two grants.
One of them is for more than $28,000 to improve a walking trail in the park, and a grant for more than $500,000 to improve sewers and to upgrade the aging sewer treatment plant.
“Wow, I’m getting another grant, I was just thrilled then today I started getting prepared for it and people started calling me and gonna be here, they were excited, all the citizens are so excited.”
There’s no timetable on when construction will begin.
Whitesville has a population of around 600.
