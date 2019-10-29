Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 10

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week ten.
- Devin Mockobee - Boonville
- 11 carries for 203 yards
- 4 touchdowns
- Bryson Parm - Daviess County
- 9 rushes for 168 yards
- 3 touchdowns
- Blake Mann - Jasper
- 4/5 passing for 77 yards
- 20 rushes
- 285 total yards
- 4 total touchdowns
- Chase Taylor - Southridge
- 9 rushes
- 107 total yards
- 3 total touchdowns
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Week ten Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
