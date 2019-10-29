Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 10

By Bethany Miller | October 28, 2019 at 11:00 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 11:09 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week ten.

  • Devin Mockobee - Boonville
    • 11 carries for 203 yards
    • 4 touchdowns
  • Bryson Parm - Daviess County
    • 9 rushes for 168 yards
    • 3 touchdowns
  • Blake Mann - Jasper
    • 4/5 passing for 77 yards
    • 20 rushes
    • 285 total yards
    • 4 total touchdowns
  • Chase Taylor - Southridge
    • 9 rushes
    • 107 total yards
    • 3 total touchdowns

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Week ten Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

