Teachers appeal for better pay at the EVSC board meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teacher’s pay wasn’t on Monday night’s school board agenda, but EVSC officials heard from several teachers and former teachers calling for better pay.
They say it’s not just a problem here, but they say education is underfunded across the state.
The Evansville Teacher’s Association’s president says that some teachers have side jobs just to keep their households running.
A retired teacher, Ruth Baize, questioned how parts of the current budget are being spent.
“Why are we adding more programs? Why are we adding more coaches? Why are we adding more people to supervise each district?" Baize asked.
Evansville Teacher’s Association President Michael Rust tweeted about his hope that the EVSC and community support putting excess monies found by the state back into funding public education.
