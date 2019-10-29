‘Run Bella Run to the Rescue Campaign’ donates $2,800 to VHS

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Elizabeth Morgan rescued her dog, Bella, from the Vanderburgh Human Society in 2015.
The two have since run in 24 half marathons together, and this past weekend, Bella and Elizabeth rain in their third full marathon in Harrisburgh, Illinois.
They finished the marathon in four hours and sixteen minutes while running through high winds and heavy rain.
Bella and Elizabeth donated $2,800 to VHS through the “Run Bella Run to the Rescue Campaign."
The campaign receives sponsorship from across the country to do this. Their goal has been to raise $10,000 for VHS and with Tuesday’s donation, they reached their goal.
“VHS provided me with something that I can’t replace," Morgan said. "Because of their care and their love of animals such as Bella, they’ve given me something special. Just a way to give back to how much they have given to me.”
Elizabeth and Bella are preparing to run a half marathon each month during the winter and hope to run another full marathon very soon.
