Rain Wednesday-Thursday, hard freeze Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain will move into the Tri-State on Wednesday and linger through Thursday afternoon. 1-2″ of rainfall will be possible, especially over western Kentucky. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Wednesday and the lower 50s on Thursday. Once the cold front swings through, the coldest air of the season so far will drop temperatures below freezing by Friday morning. Hard freeze possible Saturday morning as well. Partly sunny, dry and cooler than average from the weekend into next week. Highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s.