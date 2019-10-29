Newburgh man accused of child molesting; victim treated for STD

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing child molesting charges in Evansville.
According to an affidavit, 24-year-old Kenneth Hurtz, of Newburgh, is accused of having sex with an underage girl.
The affidavit says Hurtz did not know the victim’s age before their first sexual encounter and that he said they “couldn’t do anything” anymore after he found out the girl’s age.
However, the affidavit says Hurtz later told the victim he missed her and the sexual encounters continued. The affidavit says the victim also had to be treated for a sexually transmitted disease.
When police talked to Hurtz, the affidavit says he initially told investigators that he didn’t know the victim, but later admitted that he did know her and that the sexual encounters continued after he found out the victim was underage.
Hurtz was booked into jail on Thursday evening and he is currently being held without bond.
