New parole, probation office ribbon-cutting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tuesday was the ribbon-cutting for Henderson’s new probation and parole building at the Henderson County Jail.
Jailer Amy Brady says the building was paid for through their revenue funds, but the building is leased to the state.
Throughout the contract, the jail will receive about $400,000 back.
Brady tells us the inmates actually helped build the building. She says by doing this, the inmates receive valuable trade skills they can use in the real world.
“When they’re out of jail, and they get in with the wrong crowd, or they don’t feel valued, then they don’t know, and they forget about the talents and skills that they have,” Brady said. “And when they’re incarcerated, we try to find those talents and skills and bring them out and show them that if you use what you have and you use it the right way, then you can support your family.”
Brady says inmates who helped build the building received extra good time that goes toward their sentence.
She says they’re the first jail in the state that has done something like this.
