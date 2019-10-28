Neighbor reacts to deadly Henderson house fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in Henderson. Kentucky State Police said 63-year-old Randy Hallmark died in the fire.
This all happened in the 2100 block of Elm Street early Monday morning.
One neighbor said they saw the flames.
“I mean the flames, I’ve never seen so much smoke inside, and then the flames just come out the side of the house," said Erin Johnson, a neighbor.
She said she saw ambulances and a stretcher on scene.
Johnson said shes lived in the neighborhood for 10 years and knew the victims. She says it is a very sad situation as she remembers Hallmark as a nice man.
“They were just an elderly couple. Everyone knew them as the people that lived on the corner of McDonald’s," said Johnson. “They were really nice people. They kept to their-selves.”
Johnson said the victims are collectors and remembers selling a family keepsake to them, but now she says she fears that was also lost in the fire.
“She actually bought an old chest...," said Johnson. "To think something that was special to us became special to her, and as I’m watching the fire I’m thinking ‘oh wow.' Everything, I mean everything they had, and they like to collect things, was gone.”
Kentucky State Police officials tells us another woman was inside the home in the fire. She was able to escape. They tell us her name is Nancy Pendley. Methodist Hospital officials say she was treated and released today.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King says because the house was so badly damaged, it could be a while before the cause of the fire is released.
Henderson County Deputy Coroner Sheila Patterson tells us an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow on the body of Hallmark.
The fire is still under investigation.
