12 Evansville residents awarded funding to help revitalize neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 12 Evansville residents have been awarded funding to help revitalize their neighborhood.
Community One officials say this year’s recipients range in age from 10 to 60. They’re being given $7,900 to implement projects that improve the quality of life for Tepe Park neighborhoods.
The projects are part of a larger resident-led neighborhood revitalization effort.
The projects planned include:
- Neighborhood Little Libraries
- Tree and Flower Planting
- Tree Sculpture
- Community Mural
- Neighborhood Video Story
- After School Youth Program
