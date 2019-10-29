12 Evansville residents awarded funding to help revitalize neighborhood

12 Evansville residents awarded funding to help revitalize neighborhood
Evansville (Source: WFIE)
October 29, 2019 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 4:16 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 12 Evansville residents have been awarded funding to help revitalize their neighborhood.

Community One officials say this year’s recipients range in age from 10 to 60. They’re being given $7,900 to implement projects that improve the quality of life for Tepe Park neighborhoods.

The projects are part of a larger resident-led neighborhood revitalization effort.

The projects planned include:

  • Neighborhood Little Libraries
  • Tree and Flower Planting
  • Tree Sculpture
  • Community Mural
  • Neighborhood Video Story
  • After School Youth Program

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.