EPD: Man pronounced dead after ‘police action shooting’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is dead after being shot by an EPD officer on Evansville’s east side.
Evansville Police Department said they were investigating a “police action shooting” near Morgan and Theater, according to a tweet.
EPD says an officer was investigating a crash before the shooting. At 6:28 p.m., EPD says dispatch received a call about a traffic accident, and at 6:30 p.m. the officer called in shots fired.
Captain Chandler tells us the officer was asking that individual questions about the car accident when he wasn’t getting a response. Police say the officer saw the man make quick movements like he was reaching for something.
That’s when the officer stepped back, gave orders and eventually fired shots.
EPD’s confirms that the man has died, but that’s all the information they can give us as of now.
“Release information in a compassionate humane manner for the deceased family as well," said Captain Chandler. "There’s a lot of people involved it’ll be an emotional toll on a number of individuals, and we want to make sure they are cared for properly.”
Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the investigation is its preliminary stages, and additional information will be released when it because available.
Police are waiting for a toxicology report.
Morgan Avenue was closed while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.
