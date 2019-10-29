EPD to hold news conference about ‘police action shooting’; name released of man killed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon about the “police action shooting” on Evansville’s east side that left a man dead.
The coroner says the man who was killed has been identified as 45-year-old Terry W. Chanley, of Wadesville.
EPD says an officer was investigating a crash near Morgan and Theater, before the shooting. At 6:28 p.m., EPD says dispatch received a call about a traffic accident, and at 6:30 p.m. the officer called in shots fired.
Captain Chandler tells us the officer was asking that individual questions about the car accident when he wasn’t getting a response. Police say the officer saw the man make quick movements like he was reaching for something.
That’s when the officer stepped back, gave orders and eventually fired shots.
EPD’s confirms that the man has died, but that’s all the information they can give us as of now.
“Release information in a compassionate humane manner for the deceased family as well," said Captain Chandler. "There’s a lot of people involved it’ll be an emotional toll on a number of individuals, and we want to make sure they are cared for properly.”
Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the investigation is in its preliminary stages. Lockyear says Chanley’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning and additional information will be released when it because available.
Police are also waiting for a toxicology report.
Morgan Avenue was closed while crews worked the scene. The road has since reopened.
The news conference is set for 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. We’ll be there and we’ll keep you updated.
