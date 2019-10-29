Dozens attend justice rally after dropped child molestation case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Protestors marched on the Civic Center Monday after a child molestation case was dropped last week.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office opted to “drop charges without prejudice” against a man charged with molesting a child.
That’s an option that keeps the door open for re-filling charges in the future against Gregory Johnston.
Monday afternoon, the victim’s family rallied for justice at the Civic Center, many of them wore red t-shirts, held signs and chanted “no justice, no peace.”
The Prosecutor’s Office released a statement last week saying that the dismissal came upon a recommendation by therapists involved. 14 News reached out to the Prosecutor’s Office, but they have chosen not to make any further comments.
Monday afternoon, the alleged victim’s mother addressed the crowd.
“I will not stop, I will not give up, I will be out here every day if I have to! I am not going to give up on my baby because you messed with the wrong mama this time!”
In a statement released Monday night, the Evansville branch of the NAACP announced that they received a formal complaint and will do a thorough investigation.
