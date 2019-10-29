Cloudy & Cool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less foggy due extensive cloud cover. Today will bring more clouds and cool weather as high temps only reach the upper 50’s. Clouds with squeeze out scattered drizzle through the day.
Rain returns Wednesday and Thursday with rain totals 1 to 2 inches. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High temps will reach the upper 50’s during the afternoon.
With the passage of the front, colder Thursday as high temps only reach the upper 40’s. Most of the rain will end by noon setting up breezy and drier weather for the trick-or-treaters . Temps will sink into the lower 40’s Halloween evening.
