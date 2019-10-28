Woman takes family in following devastating apartment complex fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After what fire officials say was Henderson’s worst fire in over a decade, one family tells us they lost everything.
Sherry Johnston and her family lived in the Weaverton Apartment Complex and says she was asleep when the fire was started.
“I get woken up to someone nudging my leg really hard saying get up there’s a fire," Johnston said. "When we opened the door, a bunch of black smoke filled the room.”
Johnston tells us they’re not allowed to go inside the building, leaving her family without a home. Johnston says a friend, who lives just behind the apartment complex, took them in. Her name is Sherri McLean.
“The next morning, I saw these kid’s mother," McLean said. "I just told her, I know y’all need a place to go...”
But for now, Johnston says they’ve already started finding a new place to call home.
“I try hard not to think about everything we’ve lost, because, otherwise, I have to stay strong for the kids," Johnston said. "If they see me crumble, then what hope do they have?”
